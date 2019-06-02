Mercedes-Benz is recalling some 750,000 vehicles over a problem with the sunroof that could cause it to literally fly off.

Needless to say, this kind of event could pose a real risk to others traveling on the road. The models affected are C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and CLS-Class models built produced between 2001 and 2011. All of those targeted by the recall were sold with an optional power sunroof, and the source of the problem is possible degradation of the materials used to hold the roof in place on the body of the vehicle.

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall will be sent notices by Mercedes-Benz beginning February 14. The power sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if needed.

As of now, we do not know how many models may be affected in Canada. As well, given the age of the models that are part of the recall, it may be a challenge for the automaker to successfully contact all owners.

If you own a Mercedes-Benz model that is mentioned in the recall, we recommend you check regularly on the Transport Canada website, and wait for mid-February for the notices to be mailed out. In the meantime, you can inspect the sunroof yourself to see if the adhesive materials appear to be in good condition. And if you have to cause to doubt that, please contact Mercedes-Benz Canada.