Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Aims to Sell 600,000 Electric Vehicles a Year by 2030

2023 Subaru Solterra
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The Japanese automaker plans to invest $14 billion CAD towards electrification by 2030. Automotive expert , Updated:

Subaru has just announced its sales targets for electric vehicles between now and 2030. The Japanese automaker aims to sell 600,000 combustion engine-free vehicles annually by 2030.

This would represent 50 percent of its worldwide sales. 

The company also confirmed plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen (about $14 billion CAD) in electrification by the beginning of the next decade. 

“The next five years, until 2028, are a very important period for us to achieve these goals,” said Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki.

Until now, Subaru's plan was for its electric and hybrid vehicles to account for at least 40 percent of its annual global sales. Now, the aim is to sell 400,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2028, by which time a total of eight electrified models would be offered. 

2023 Subaru Solterra, rear badging
2023 Subaru Solterra, rear badging
Photo: Subaru

At present, the Solterra sits alone in the company’s EV lineup. The model is assembled at Toyota's Motomachi plant in Japan. Things should be moving quickly, however - the company plans to launch three new electric models by the end of 2026, and four more by the end of 2028.

Subaru should also be producing electric vehicles in the United States around 2027 or 2028, added Atsushi Osaki. That decision, he stressed, will be dictated by the habits of American consumers. 

Subaru's fate is also linked, at least in part, to that of Toyota, which is also stepping up its electrification efforts. The Japanese giant owns 20 percent of Subaru.

From this author

Tesla Model 3
NHTSA Investigates Tesla Model 3 and Model Y ...
Article
The 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser heading out to sea
An Electric 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser Drives 8...
Article
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Unveiled: A Retro-Fu...
Article
More from this author

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 