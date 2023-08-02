Subaru has just announced its sales targets for electric vehicles between now and 2030. The Japanese automaker aims to sell 600,000 combustion engine-free vehicles annually by 2030.

This would represent 50 percent of its worldwide sales.

The company also confirmed plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen (about $14 billion CAD) in electrification by the beginning of the next decade.

“The next five years, until 2028, are a very important period for us to achieve these goals,” said Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki.

Until now, Subaru's plan was for its electric and hybrid vehicles to account for at least 40 percent of its annual global sales. Now, the aim is to sell 400,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2028, by which time a total of eight electrified models would be offered.

2023 Subaru Solterra, rear badging Photo: Subaru

At present, the Solterra sits alone in the company’s EV lineup. The model is assembled at Toyota's Motomachi plant in Japan. Things should be moving quickly, however - the company plans to launch three new electric models by the end of 2026, and four more by the end of 2028.

Subaru should also be producing electric vehicles in the United States around 2027 or 2028, added Atsushi Osaki. That decision, he stressed, will be dictated by the habits of American consumers.

Subaru's fate is also linked, at least in part, to that of Toyota, which is also stepping up its electrification efforts. The Japanese giant owns 20 percent of Subaru.