• Subaru equips its new 2025 Forester in Japan with an external airbag.

Automotive safety has evolved significantly since the days of steel dashboards and optional seat belts. Of course, despite all the advances, no driver wants to be involved in a collision. But when those do happen, airbags remain one of the most effective ways to limit injuries.

It’s with this in mind that Subaru has introduced an all-new external airbag, specifically designed to protect cyclists in the event of an impact. Fitted in the new 2025 Forester sold in Japan, the all-new system is an evolution of a first generation of external airbags for pedestrians, launched by Subaru in 2016.

From a pedestrian airbag to one for cyclists

Back then, Subaru integrated a pedestrian airbag into several of its models, such as the Impreza, Crosstrek and WRX. This airbag deployed at the base of the windshield, above the hood, to cushion the head of a pedestrian thrown onto the vehicle.

The 2025 Subaru Forester, with the airbag deployed | Photo: YouTube (Car Watch Channel)

But cyclists, often thrown higher and at different angles, were not as well protected. Subaru has therefore redesigned its system so that it now extends to the sides of the windshield, thus protecting the cyclist from the side pillars (A-pillars), very rigid areas of the vehicle.

In addition, the way the upper and lower panels of the airbag are attached has been revised to maximize overall effectiveness for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Subaru claims this is the first airbag of its kind in the world. And it is certainly encouraging to see a car manufacturer take the initiative to directly integrate this type of protection into vehicles, which does not depend on the cyclist's personal equipment.

Not yet in North America

For now, the external airbag is exclusive to the Forester sold in Japan. Subaru USA hasn’t yet confirmed any plans to integrate it in North American versions in the future.