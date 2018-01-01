Subaru Working on a Second Wilderness Model

Subaru is preparing a Wilderness variant of another of its models. In anticipation of its unveiling, the automaker released two teaser images that invite any and all interested to try to figure out which model will be getting the modifications specific to this version.

Recall that these modifications were recently introduced on the Outback.

Amusingly, different publications are making varying predictions. On Autoblog's website, they're going out on a limb to say that the next Wilderness model will be the Forester. Car and Driver is adamant that it will be the Ascent. But what if it's the Crosstrek?

After taking a good look at the images released this week, we come to the conclusion that if we had to put money down, we’d put it on the Forester. The reason? The base of the mirror overlaps a body line; this styling detail is different on the Ascent and Crosstrek models.

Photo: Subaru The next Wilderness edition from Subaru

In addition, we can see that the colour of the vehicle is the same as offered on the Wilderness version of the Outback. The new model will benefit from the same modifications, including increased ground clearance, tires designed more for off-road driving, and an improved version of the X-Mode driving system.

No date has been announced for the unveiling of this second Wilderness model to join the Subaru lineup, but we can imagine it making its debut this fall, perhaps at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.