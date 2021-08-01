Subaru may have had some of its thunder stolen by early leaked images, but that didn’t stop the Japanese automaker from going ahead with the official online unveiling of its newest Wilderness variant. The whole world knew by Wednesday that after the Outback, the next to get the off-road-focused package was the Forester, but now we know the price point and additional details.

Subaru touts the 2022 Forester Wilderness as the “most rugged and capable Forester in the model’s history”. And so buyers of this edition get a vehicle with increased ground clearance, all-terrain tires, towing capacity that’s double what’s offered from the regular Forester (so 1,360 kg) and the ability to tote just over 260 kg of gear.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, three-quarters rear

Photo: Subaru 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, interior

Inside, the Wilderness edition comes with all-weather materials, including for the mats, and a waterproof tray for the rear.

There are tech upgrades as well, with several drive-assist systems being adapted for off-road driving. One example is the EyeSight feature, which is modified for the added ground clearance and new tires and features emergency auto steering, braking and accelerating.

The 2022 Wilderness edition of the Subaru Forester is expected at dealerships starting in November, and will carry a price tag of at least $33,495 CAD.