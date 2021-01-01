Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Forester Wilderness Appears Ahead of Official Reveal

We knew that Subaru was preparing a second model with the new Wilderness treatment, and it was no real secret it going to be the Forester. It's been a little more than a month since the company released images showing parts of a vehicle that was fairly recognizable as the SUV model.

The new Wilderness variant was supposed to be officially presented tomorrow, on September 2, but it made its way early onto the company's Canadian website, and was promptly spotted. The images there have since been removed, but the brief appearance was enough to confirm what everyone already knew, that the second Wilderness model in the lineup was going to be the Forester.

Styling-wise, the suspense isn’t on the same order as when the Outback Wilderness was unveiled, if only because the changes being made to the Forester are essentially the same. The Wilderness variant thus gets additional plastic accents on the body, black 17-inch wheels, off-road tires and higher ground clearance thanks to a reworked suspension. Protective plates are also present under the body to protect parts that contain oil. Roof rail capacity is also said to be better, so that larger and heavier parts can be attached.

Subaru Forester Wilderness 2022, de haut
Photo: Subaru
Subaru Forester Wilderness 2022, de haut

The Subaru Forester Wilderness is also expected to come with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) that will take advantage of a lower gear ratio, designed for better low-end power. The transfer case and rear differential reduction ratio have also been adjusted accordingly. Under the hood, Subaru's 2.5L 4-cylinder engine is the go-to choice, delivering 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque.

On board, the expected changes are minor and limited to elements such as front seats embossed with the Wilderness inscription, rubber mats and gauges unique to the model, among others. And since the CVT is present, the offering includes the Eyesight safety package, which offers a host of features.

Once the Forester Wilderness is officially unveiled, we'll have a better idea of when exactly it's going to show up in dealerships. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

See also: Style Tweaks for the 2022 Subaru Forester

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, front
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, front
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, wheel
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, wheel
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, badging on seat
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness, badging on seat

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
