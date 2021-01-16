Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Subaru Shows a New Image of the Outback Wilderness

A few months ago, we learned that Subaru was preparing a new series of variants for its models and that it was getting the name Wilderness. The first model, a version of the Outback, will be unveiled on March 30th.

To whet our appetites, the company revealed a few more details about this model and, of course, a prerequisite teaser image. And what do we learn about the Wilderness? It gets a unique appearance that includes a redesigned grille, redesigned bumpers that allow for increased approach and exit angles, wider fenders and six-spoke wheels wrapped in heavy-duty tires. Protective plates are also visible under the bodywork to protect vital organs. The suspension is also be raised. Expect orange accents here and there as well.

Most of the above was spotted by eagle-eyed observers who spotted the test model in its camouflage garb. Subaru’s official images only showed a portion of the driver's side front wheel and the lower body.

For the rest, we'll have to see if Subaru plans to equip this model with the naturally-aspirated 2.5L 4-cylinder engine or the turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder; let's bet on the latter. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is of course part of the package, and very likely so are Hill Descent Control and X-Mode. Both offer more flexibility when off-road driving.

The Subaru Outback Wilderness presentation takes place online on March 30 at 11 a.m. EST. The company will be broadcasting the event on its official website and on its various social networks. Exactly when the model will be available for sale, and what the pricing will be, remain to be announced.

We'll know more next week.

