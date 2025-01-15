The Subaru Outback will show up in a new form this year, for the 2026 vintage. This is in keeping with a certain Subaru tradition - the wagon-slash-SUV has been renewed every five or six years since its inception. The current generation debuted in autumn 2019 as a 2020 model.

As a rule, Subaru tends to be conservative in making changes. But according to spy images posted by Car and Driver, the new Outback will get at least one major change: a new multimedia system, and one with a distinct Toyota flavour to it.

Aesthetically, spy images of the camouflaged Outback first appeared last fall revealed a bigger, bulkier SUV. It looks as if Subaru is aiming for something between the Forester and Ascent in terms of size. We'll have to wait and see.

Inside, the new images point to a multimedia system that seems to come from Toyota. We know the two manufacturers have agreements, but until now, each had its own, distinctive infotainment offering.

The images tell us the system feature two screens, one in front of the driver for driving information, and a second resting in the centre of the center console to display the multimedia system's menus and functions. The two screens are grouped together inside a single unit, separated by a wide bezel that includes a volume knob.

As the overall design resembles that of a Toyota, so does the software interface, which seems very much inspired by Toyota’s. Some of the icons seen on the screen are the same, notably for the audio system.

Other details don't indicate any other major changes, but it's still early days. We’ll know much more when the new 2026 Outback is presented.

A hybrid?

Many will be watching to see if the hybrid powertrain that’s being offered with the Forester later this year will also make its way under the hood of the next Outback.

In any case, for Subaru, which remains a small manufacturer, the arrival of a new model generation always represents something important. It's shaping up to be an exciting year for Subaru, which is launching not only unveil the next Outback, but also offer us the first hybrid version in the history of the Forester.