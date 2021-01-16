Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Preparing Variants Even More Focused on Off-Roading

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Last month, camouflaged versions of the Subaru Outback surfaced in images online, and their camo could not hide an easily recognizable new feature: a distinctly elevated suspension.

At the time, there was every indication that the brand was simply preparing a variant of its popular model, or that it was engaged in some sort of specific testing. Apparently, there was more to it than that. According to Automotive News, Subaru will launch a series of models focused on off-road driving. Some of the information that's being circulated points to the automaker launching a sub-brand, but initially at least these new editions will be variants of existing models, so we’ll stick with the variant term for now.

The models will take the name Wilderness and the two most popular models of the brand in North America, the Outback and the Forester, will get these versions first. The choice of these two models is not surprising - in the United States alone, these two products accounted for 54 percent of the company's sales in 2020.

“The Wilderness is going to give additional capabilities in those car lines, additional style and the look of off-roading to a greater degree than we have right now,” said Wally Sommer, president of Sommer's Subaru of Mequon, Wisconsin, at a dealer meeting last week. “It does fit the Subaru character perfectly,” he added.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Subaru Outback
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Subaru Outback

The first model to launch will be the Outback Wilderness, expected between spring and mid-summer of this year. A few months later, probably with its scheduled update, the Forester Wilderness will join the lineup decked with off-road tires, increased ground clearance and some visual tweaks. It will be interesting to see how it turns out, as both vehicles already offer generous ground clearance at 8.7 inches.

“We're hoping that the Wilderness edition will attract consumers that are active lifestyle families and that do like to go out and maybe do a little bit more off-roading. We're excited about the opportunity to have this vehicle capture new clients in the segment.”

- Patrick Wergin, chairman of the Subaru National Retailer Advisory Board, to Automotive News

You May Also Like

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 3: Cramming It All In

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 3: Cramming I...

As part of our long-term review of the 2021 Subaru Forester, Auto123 attempts to abuse the SUV’s hospitality as a transporter of cargo. Here’s part 3…

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 2: Of Buttons and Murmurs

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 2: Of Buttons...

As part of our long-term review of the 2021 Subaru Forester, Auto123 touches on ergonomics and defends the powertrain’s “particular” sound. Here’s part 2…

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 1: The Origin Story

2021 Subaru Forester Long-Term Review, Part 1: The Origin...

As part of our long-term review of the 2021 Subaru Forester, Auto123 begins with a look back at the history of this unique brand.Subaru’s journey from then ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC Not Coming to North America...
Article
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan
4 Cylinders Only for the Next Mercedes-Benz C...
Article
2021 Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar Says It Will Be an All-Electric Brand ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
Mitsubishi Partnering With Amazon to Unveil 2022 Outlander
Mitsubishi Partnering With Am...
Video
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Dif...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 