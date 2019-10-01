Subaru is issuing two recalls related to engine problems in two of its models, the Crosstrek and the Impreza. Starting on December 13, some 670,000 vehicles in all will be called into Subaru service centres to fix the issues.

The first recall targets 466,205 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza and 2018-2019 Subaru Crosstrek models, and concerns the Engine Control Module (ECM), which could ion some cases continue to supply power to the ignition coil after the engine is turned off, leading to a possible short circuit and blown fuse. Dealerships will update the vehicle’s software to fix the issue, though in some cases the ignition coil will also be replaced.

The second recall applies to some 2017-2018 Impreza and 2018 Crosstrek models, totaling 205,000 vehicles in all. These are models equipped with aluminum Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) valves that could break, in which case the vehicle could lose power while in motion. Dealerships will inspect and replace the PCV valve if needed. If during the inspection bits of broken valves can’t be found, the entire engine will be replaced, at no charge to the owner.

For the moment, we do not know how many vehicles in Canada are affected by the recalls, but we are awaiting a response from Subaru Canada. Stay tuned as we hope to have an update for you shortly.