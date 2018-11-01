Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Subaru Recalling 165,000 Vehicles for Fuel Pump Problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Subaru is recalling just over 165,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with the fuel pump, which can cause the engine to stall. In Canada, 12,601 vehicles are affected by the campaign.

The low-pressure pump in the fuel tank is used throughout the Subaru lineup. It was in 2020 that the The company first became aware of a defect in 2020. A faulty fuel pump can cause the engine to malfunction or even prevent the vehicle it serves from starting. The recall is not limited to any particular engine configuration, as some models with turbocharged engines are included in the recall. According to Consumer Reports, the pump has also proven to be problematic on some Honda products.

Here's how Transport Canada explains the problem:

“On certain vehicles, the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, then engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.”

- Transport Canada

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2019 Subaru Ascent
Photo: Auto123
2019 Subaru Ascent

The company will notify owners by mail and ask them to make an appointment with the dealer to have the fuel pump replaced.

Here is the list of affected models:

    2019-2020 Ascent
    2018 Forester
    2018-2020 Impreza
    2018-2020 Legacy
    Outback 2018-2020
    2018-2019 BRZ (Toyota 86 as well)
    WRX 2018-2019

2019 Subaru Impreza
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2019 Subaru Impreza

You May Also Like

Subaru Recalling 75,965 Imprezas in Canada

Subaru Recalling 75,965 Imprezas in Canada

Subaru Canada recalling just under 76,000 Impreza models in Canada for two specific problems. Each of those could lead potentially to the car losing power. 6...

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over Engine Issues

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over...

Subaru is issuing out two recalls related to engine problems in its 2017-2019 Crosstrek and Impreza models. Some 670,000 vehicles are affected in all.

Subaru issues two recalls over problems that could cause stalling engines

Subaru issues two recalls over problems that could cause ...

Subaru has issued two separate recalls affecting some 33,000 of its vehicles sold in Canada over potential engine-stall problems. Affected vehicles include t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 New York Auto Show Cancelled as Delta Va...
Article
Badging on the next Wilderness edition from Subaru
Subaru Working on a Second Wilderness Model
Article
2021 Volvo S60 T5
2021 Volvo S60 T5 Review: The Last of Us
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022
Type S Variant Marks the Acur...
Video
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 