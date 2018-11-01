Subaru Recalling 165,000 Vehicles for Fuel Pump Problem

Subaru is recalling just over 165,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with the fuel pump, which can cause the engine to stall. In Canada, 12,601 vehicles are affected by the campaign.

The low-pressure pump in the fuel tank is used throughout the Subaru lineup. It was in 2020 that the The company first became aware of a defect in 2020. A faulty fuel pump can cause the engine to malfunction or even prevent the vehicle it serves from starting. The recall is not limited to any particular engine configuration, as some models with turbocharged engines are included in the recall. According to Consumer Reports, the pump has also proven to be problematic on some Honda products.

Here's how Transport Canada explains the problem:

“On certain vehicles, the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, then engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.” - Transport Canada

Photo: Auto123 2019 Subaru Ascent

The company will notify owners by mail and ask them to make an appointment with the dealer to have the fuel pump replaced.

Here is the list of affected models:

2019-2020 Ascent

2018 Forester

2018-2020 Impreza

2018-2020 Legacy

Outback 2018-2020

2018-2019 BRZ (Toyota 86 as well)

WRX 2018-2019