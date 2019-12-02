Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Subaru Recalling 75,965 Imprezas in Canada

Subaru has announced it is recalling 75,965 Impreza vehicles in Canada due to two separate issues that could both lead to a loss of power. In the United States, 671,225 Imprezas are also being recalled over the same issues.

Subaru is actually issuing two distinct recalls. The first one involves 23,282 vehicles from the 2017 and 2018 model-years. Transport Canada explains:

“On certain vehicles, the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve could fail. If you continue to operate the vehicle after this happens, pieces of the PCV valve may enter the engine and cause an engine failure. Safety Risk: A sudden loss of engine power could increase the risk of a crash.”

2019 Subaru Impreza
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2019 Subaru Impreza

The other recall identifies 52,683 2017-2020 Impreza models. Transport Canada’s explanation:

“On certain vehicles, the engine control unit (ECU) may have been programmed incorrectly. As a result, the internal temperature of the ignition coils may increase. This could cause a short circuit and a blown fuse. This may result in a sudden loss of engine power with an inability to restart. Safety Risk: A sudden loss of engine power could increase the risk of a crash.”

In both cases, dealerships will inspect and replace the faulty parts as needed.

You May Also Like

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over Engine Issues

Subaru Recalling 2017-2019 Crosstrek, Impreza Models Over...

Subaru is issuing out two recalls related to engine problems in its 2017-2019 Crosstrek and Impreza models. Some 670,000 vehicles are affected in all.

Ford Recalling Three Models, Affecting 50,000 Units in Canada

Ford Recalling Three Models, Affecting 50,000 Units in Ca...

Ford has announced recalls of three different models, with 50,000 units affected in Canada in all. The issues are not major ones as such, but in each case th...

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
2020 Mustang Shelby GT350, GT350R get Heritag...
Article
BMW iX3
BMW Spills More Beans About its Electric BMW iX3
Article
1927 Chevrolet Found in Shipwreck at Bottom o...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 