Subaru Teases New High-Performance Sports Car

• Subaru confirms it will unveil a sports car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.
Since production of the WRX STI ended in late 2021, Subaru performance fans have been dreaming of a return to the lineup of an STI model, which sharper performances than the standard WRX.
The company has just delivered unto those folks a new glimmer of hope (this after several rumours over the past three years). Namly, Subaru GM and Chief Technical Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki confirmed the company will unveil a performance model at the Japan Mobility Show taking place later this year.
Japanese outlet Car Watch opined that it could be a new WRX... or even an STI. Subaru hasn’t provided any details to shed light on the matter.
What it has provided, is an image confirming and teasing the model. It shows a front end clearly derived from the current WRX, but with an extended roofline. Could this mean the return of the hatchback version, or is it the signature of a new model coming to the lineup?
Fujinuki said the new model would make "good use of our current technological strengths. We would like to create a more cutting-edge car."
We'll have to wait until autumn to learn more about this model. Of course, there's no indication that it will be sold in North America.