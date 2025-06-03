Subaru Teases New High-Performance Sports Car

• Subaru confirms it will unveil a sports car at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

Since production of the WRX STI ended in late 2021, Subaru performance fans have been dreaming of a return to the lineup of an STI model, which sharper performances than the standard WRX.

The company has just delivered unto those folks a new glimmer of hope (this after several rumours over the past three years). Namly, Subaru GM and Chief Technical Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki confirmed the company will unveil a performance model at the Japan Mobility Show taking place later this year.

Japanese outlet Car Watch opined that it could be a new WRX... or even an STI. Subaru hasn’t provided any details to shed light on the matter.

| Photo: Subaru

What it has provided, is an image confirming and teasing the model. It shows a front end clearly derived from the current WRX, but with an extended roofline. Could this mean the return of the hatchback version, or is it the signature of a new model coming to the lineup?

Fujinuki said the new model would make "good use of our current technological strengths. We would like to create a more cutting-edge car."

We'll have to wait until autumn to learn more about this model. Of course, there's no indication that it will be sold in North America.