Car Releases

A First Look at the Next Subaru WRX

The next big thing coming from the Subaru banner is the next generation of the sporty WRX. This week the automaker teased a first image of the next-generation model, though to be honest not that much is revealed. There’s a nice sunset and pretty mountains, but beyond that we get a blurry top half of the car and not much more.

Here’s what we can deduce: In terms of design, the company looks to have taken a cautious approach, so don’t expect any major changes with this new edition. That said, the image hints only at the outside design, and the most significant updates are certainly to elements hidden from view.

Patience, then. We should just remember that the brand's modus operandi is to make gradual and considered rather than radical changes when it comes to redesigning a model.

The Subaru website doesn't reveal much in terms of juicy details about the new WRX, other than to say that “The newest WRX will be here so fast, it will take your breath away. The legend of the WRX gets an all-new, even more thrilling chapter. The Subaru WRX world premiere is coming and you’ll be able to watch the live unveiling”.

2022 Subaru WRX, profile
Photo: Subaru
2022 Subaru WRX, profile

It’s believed the new WRX will be powered by a reworked version of the 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine also found in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback models. When in the latter model, the block develops 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, but we could well see more power from it in the next WRX. Of course, we expect the manual transmission to still be available; anything else would be sacrilege.

The arrival date of the new WRX has not been announced, but we expect it to be soon. Originally, the model was supposed to be introduced in 2020, but the pandemic delayed its big debut.

Although Subaru is only talking about the WRX at the moment, a new STI is also expected. It would use an even more powerful version of the 2.4L turbo engine, this time for a capacity of some 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque.

Stay tuned.

