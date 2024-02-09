Volkswagen and Toyota unveil Super Bowl ads

The Super Bowl game is two days away, and that means an onslaught of glitzy, expensive new ads. Before we head officially into the weekend, here are two just-released ads – by Volkswagen and Toyota - that will officially air during the game.

For Volkswagen, the An American Love Story spot puts the emphasis on emotion, as it recounts the brand's 75 years in North America. Right from the start, we can see the first Beetle disembarking in New York harbor, provoking reactions from passers-by.

We’re then introduced to the company's other major models, from the Type 2 to the Jetta and the Golf, through moments experienced by the owners of these vehicles over time. All of it is set to the background music of Neil Diamond's “I Am... I Said”.

VW ends with the ID.Buzz model, which will be making its debut in North America this year, with a resolutely forward-looking scene that we'll let you discover by watching the ad.

Toyota's approach is completely different. The model featured is the new generation Tacoma pickup. You can see people driving off-road at high speed, experiencing a different kind of emotion. We take the time to mention that the most powerful version of the model promises to blow your mind.

Toyota has also unveiled other ads that are sure to be shown at the game. They feature former star quarterback Eli Manning discovering both the full model range and the new Land Cruiser SUV.