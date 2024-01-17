Perhaps more than any other event, the Super Bowl is an opportunity – a very expensive one - for companies to push their products. The occasion provides extraordinary visibility.

For automakers, it's a golden opportunity. However, the costs associated with producing an elaborate ad, and especially those related to airtime, are massive.

That's why some manufacturers are present some years and absent others.

Volkswagen, for example, has long been absent from the Super Bowl. But after a decade's absence, the company will be back this year with an ad celebrating its 75th anniversary.

And you can bet that the company's next flagship vehicle, the ID.Buzz electric SUV, will be featured, due to make its debut towards the end of this year.

The ad will feature key products and mark milestones in the brand's history. And as it happens, it was precisely on January 17, 1949 that the first Volkswagen Beetle arrived in the American market.

In addition to the traditional Super Bowl ad, Volkswagen's campaign will also be shared live on social media during the game.

As for the other manufacturers, we know for the moment that BMW will also be part of the Super Bowl party. On the other hand, General Motors, Stellantis and Toyota say they’re skipping their turn this year.

Toyota is official partner of the NFL, but won't be running any TV ads during the Super Bowl Photo: Toyota

In Toyota's case, it's for a second consecutive year after having bought in from 2018 to 2022. It's a little more surprising considering that the Japanese firm signed an agreement late last year to be the official sponsor of the NFL. This gives Toyota the right to use the league's trademarks for campaigns. Via a press release issued on Tuesday, the company hinted that it would use this privilege for experiential marketing on the field in Las Vegas, where the game will be played on February 11.

“As the Official Automobile Sponsor of the NFL, Toyota will offer Super Bowl fans an exciting, multi-faceted activation experience before and during the game. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.”