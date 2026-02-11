Suzuki’s New Across Channels Next-Gen Toyota RAV4

While Suzuki exited the North American market in 2014, the Japanese brand is very much alive and well elsewhere across the globe. Thanks to a long-standing partnership with auto giant Toyota, Suzuki is inheriting the new generation of the RAV4 to fly under its own banner.

Since 2020, Suzuki has marketed the Across, a compact SUV derived directly from the Toyota RAV4. With the unveiling of the latter's newest generation, it comes as no surprise that the Suzuki brand is, in turn, producing a new generation of the Across.

Plug-in Hybrid only

While the sixth-generation RAV4 offers two electrified powertrains (hybrid and plug-in hybrid), the Across adopts a different strategy. Suzuki has chosen to offer only the plug-in hybrid powertrain, opting not to multiply variants, preferring instead a more streamlined catalogue.

Just like the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, the Across uses a 2.5L 4-cylinder gasoline engine working in conjunction with two electric motors. The system is paired with a 22.7-kWh battery.

| Photo: Suzuki

Toyota through and through

With the exception of the Toyota badges being replaced by Suzuki emblems inside and on the bodywork, the Across is practically identical to the RAV4, as confirmed by the images shared by the automaker. The previous generation of the RAV4 and Across were more distinct from one another.

Among the major differences, it’s worth noting that the Woodland trim is combined with the plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Suzuki Across. Such a configuration isn’t currently possible over at Toyota.

The Suzuki brand has not sold cars in Canada since 2014, so your chances of seeing this new Suzuki Across here are absolutely zero. But a little imagination and you might feel like you see it in the sixth-generation RAV4, which is, incidentally, assembled right here in Canada.

| Photo: Suzuki

| Photo: Suzuki