When is a model so popular that it causes its maker’s production to drop? When it’s the RAV4. The new sixth-generation model has debuted and demand has outstripped supply thus far. That’s on a global level, but especially so in Canada, where the RAV4 is produced for the domestic market but also for the majority of the U.S. market.

As reported by Reuters, the switch from the old to the new generation of the RAV4 has meant that Toyota’s assembly plants are still working to catch up to surging demand for the new model. And we can probably assume that, as output ramps up to full capacity, back-orders for the RAV4 will be filled and Toyota’s global – and Canadian – production totals will start to look more normal by year’s end.

Still, the phenomenon is a testament to the widespread popularity of the RAV4, that it all on its own can move the bottom-line numbers – sales are also down for Toyota in 2026, not just production totals – of the automotive behemoth. The Japanese automaker sold 11.3 million vehicles around the world last year, setting a new record.

The new RAV4 does have several attractions for buyers, so it’s not that surprising that we’re seeing buyers willing to wait weeks if not months to get their hands on one. We saw the same phenomenon when the carmaker debuted the RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid model a few years back. Now, the new model is all-hybrid (either plug-in or not), features a choice of two compelling powertrains, a redesigned interior and the Toyota Safety Sense 4 suite of safety features. Those charms are piled on top of the RAV4’s already-sterling reputation with consumers.