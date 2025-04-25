Prices: Audi Q5 Price Rises By $7000 in the United States

Audi Q5: $7000 price increase in the USA due to tariffs.

Since the introduction of Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on vehicles imported into the United States, experts have predicted significant price increases for several vehicles.

The first concrete example is Audi's Q5 SUV, which the company manufactures in Mexico and ships to the United States. The new generation of this model has been on display in Europe for some time and is about to make its debut on American soil.

The prices of the new model have been revealed, along with the impact of pricing. The numbers speak for themselves. The price of the regular model has risen from $46,695 to $53,495, an increase of almost $7,000.

2025 Audi SQ5 | Photo: Audi Canada

For the SQ5 versions, the increases are US$6,400 and US$5,800 for the regular and Sportback versions, respectively.

The Q5 is Audi's best-selling model in the United States. Now that hurts.

One consultant interviewed by Bloomberg mentioned that at these prices, the Q5 is becoming unsellable in the United States. Audi told Automotive News that it remains committed to marketing the Q5 in the U.S. and making it attractive to consumers.

In an internal memo sent to dealers in April, the manufacturer had mentioned that it planned to keep all vehicles assembled in Mexico and abroad at U.S. ports (for models arriving after April 2). We're guessing and hoping for a positive outcome to this senseless pricing crisis.

For now, we don't know if the measure is still in effect or if it will be lifted soon.

One thing is for sure: the tariffs do nothing for the industry and are far from serving the interests of consumers or workers.



2025 Audi Q5 | Photo: Audi Canada