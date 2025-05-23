Audi Recalls 89,417 Q5 for Fire Risk

- Fire hazard: Audi recalls thousands of Q5s

Audi is recalling its Q5 SUV due to a fire hazard. The regular and Sportback versions for the years 2022 to 2024 are affected by this action, which affects a total of 89,417 units, of which 16,863 are on Canadian soil.

According to Transport Canada, "on some vehicles, the cylinder head cover bolts may loosen and cause an oil leak. Should this happen, hot oil coming into contact with hot engine components could cause a fire.

The first incidents of oil leaks came to the company's attention in 2023, and after analysis, it was determined that the screws holding the cover in place were loosening.

It took some time to determine the cause, which was attributed to the installation process and the fact that the screws were not always tightened correctly and to specification.

A total of 11 "thermal" events were reported. Fortunately, the company reports no deaths or injuries related to this situation.

And fortunately, the fix is simple. According to Transport Canada, "Audi must notify owners by mail and ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealer to have the cylinder head cover bolts inspected and, if necessary, replaced and tightened.