Tesla Losing Popularity: 67 Percent of Americans Won’t Buy

Americans are turning away from Tesla. Once a symbol of automotive innovation, the company is losing ground in the U.S. A recent survey conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov reveals that 67 percent of Americans don't want to buy or lease a Tesla, and Elon Musk is one of the main reasons.

According to the results, 20 percent of respondents say Musk is the only reason they won’t buy a Tesla; 17 percent say he is one of the reasons. Only 1 percent of those surveyed own or are considering a Tesla because of Musk.

In other words, Musk is driving away 37 percent of American consumers, a figure much higher than the 27 percent who say the CEO has no influence on their decision.

Elon Musk, in 2022 inside Tesla's factory in Texas | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk: once adored, now controversial

While Musk once enjoyed an almost cult-like status, times have changed. 55 percent of Americans have an unfavourable opinion of the billionaire; 45 percent have a very unfavorable opinion.

Tesla follows a similar trend. 49 percent of Americans have a negative image of the brand. Only 37 percent have a favourable opinion.

Elon Musk's actions at the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are equally criticized. The study found that 48 percent of those surveyed disapprove of his management, despite a 49 percent support for federal budget cuts, while 52 percent think that Musk acts more in his own interest than in that of the country.

An uncertain future for Tesla

These figures explain, in part, why Tesla is going through a tumultuous period. Between political controversies, questionable business strategies, and the tarnished image of its founder, the brand is on a slippery slope, all while it faces increasing competition in the EV sector.

Recent acts of vandalism against Tesla in the U.S. and Canada, including attacks on dealerships and arson, show that the animosity towards the brand goes beyond simple commercial rejection.

Will the company be able to restore its image, or will consumer distrust/dislike lead to the end of its hegemony?