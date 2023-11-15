Yesterday, we reported on a clause in the Tesla Cybertruck sales contract that stipulates that buyers can’t resell their vehicle during the first year of ownership.

Penalties of up to $50,000 are invoked if buyers ignore the clause.

Well, that clause seems to have disappeared. If you’re intending to resell your Cybertruck at a profit after acquiring it, it looks like there won’t be any legal ramifications. The resale clause has been removed, according to Autoblog.

The clause, entitled "For the Cybertruck only", stated that Tesla could sue those who sell their Cybertruck within the first year of ownership. Tesla also reserved the right to refuse to sell scofflaws vehicles in the future.

Tesla Cybertruck grey Photo: Tesla

It's unclear why Tesla reversed course on this. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Business Insider.

Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush, explained in a radio interview with Bloomberg on Monday that Tesla was seeking to put a brake on the resale of the Cybertruck on the market, while the company works on increasing production.

“It's a supply and demand issue. It's going to be a difficult vehicle to manufacture. You won't be able to produce it in massive quantities - it's just a matter of putting safeguards in place,” explained Ives.

Tesla expects to start delivering Cybertrucks to buyers towards the end of November.