Next week, on November 30, the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck will be officially launched, with the first deliveries of the electric pickup set to happen that day.

Earlier this week, we learned that only 10 or so units will be delivered at the launch event, taking place at the company's plant in Austin, Texas.

That day we should also learn a little more about the model, including information about the battery, powertrain, performance and range of the different versions on offer.

We recently learned that the model offers a maximum towing capacity of 11,000 lb and load capacity of 2,500 lb.

Ahead of the launch, a few new images are making the rounds online, courtesy an X account (@ya78756632). The photos were originally uploaded to Weibo by user xiaohongshu.

Tesla Cybertruck, multimedia screen and seating Photo: Weibo (xiaohongshu)

In another image, the model's triangular-shaped rearview mirror and huge windshield wiper are clearly visible.

The images are of good quality and could well be official Tesla shots. They provide a glimpse of the model's dashboard and some interior elements, something that hasn't been seen with such clarity until now.

One of the shots shows a closeup of the touch screen, with part of the menu. There are controls for opening and closing the tonneau cover, settings for the adaptive suspension and even a Car Wash command, which closes all windows, locks the charging port and deactivates the windscreen wipers.

Tesla Cybertruck, trunk and side view Photo: Weibo (xiaohongshu)

The first Tesla Cybertrucks wil lde delivered to customers next week Photo: Weibo (xiaohongshu)

We'll see what the company has to say next Thursday.