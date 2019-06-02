Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Tesla to Develop New Chinese-Designed Model

With the notable exception of the very-far-out-of-left-field Cybertruck it unveiled recently, the general design of Tesla models holds to a fairly consistent esthetic. In this sense, the unconventional automaker has been fairly conventional in its approach.

But the reality is that the look of Model S, for example, is starting to look, well, a little aged. Will we see the same with the Model 3 and the upcoming Model Y? Time will tell, but the hope is that we’ll be seeing more innovation from this innovative company.

Elon Musk recently announced, during the ceremony marking the first Model 3 to be produced at the company’s new plant in Shanghai, China, that Tesla plans to develop a model designed in China in the coming years, which will be conceived for the Chinese market but sold globally.

 "I think China has some of the best art in the world. And I think it's something that would be appreciated on a worldwide basis."

- Elon Musk, Tesla

We can infer from that that the team of Chinese designers will enjoy a lot of freedom with the objective of creating a truly distinctive new model. The polarized reaction to the Cybertruck certainly gave the company a good idea of how much flexibility it benefits from when it comes to designing its vehicles.

The China-designed model would join the S, X, 3 and Y in the product lineup, but it won’t be happening anytime soon. The California-based automaker first wants to finish developing its pickup, not to mention both the semi truck and the roadster it has been working on for some time before it embarks on any new adventure.

Or not. The next year or two will give us a clearer idea of Tesla’s priorities for the next half-decade.

Photo: Tesla

