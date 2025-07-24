Tesla has opened a retro-futuristic diner in Los Angeles that combines dining with electric car charging.

The first American-style diner opened in Los Angeles, a project that Elon Musk first mentioned in 2018. Built in 2023, the establishment is now open to the public and offers 1950s-inspired fast food and a fast-charging service for electric vehicles, available 24 hours a day.

Located on Santa Monica Boulevard, the restaurant stands out for its design, which blends retro elements with futuristic touches, including rounded lines, neon lighting, and 20-meter screens showing movies. The 250-person space also includes a rooftop terrace with city views. Customers parked at one of the site's 80 fast-charging stations can be served directly at their vehicles.

The menu features classic American fast food dishes, such as breakfast items, burgers, sandwiches, fountain drinks, and traditional desserts like apple pie. The diner's interior features minimalist décor dominated by shades of gray and white reminiscent of the brand's vehicles.

Although Elon Musk has visited the establishment, no official photos have been released. However, he commented on the opening via X.

Through this project, Tesla is integrating catering and fast charging into its infrastructure, offering motorists a new service and merging American popular culture with electric mobility.

