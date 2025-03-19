Organizers of the Vancouver Auto Show have excluded Tesla from participating in the 2025 edition of the event.

According to Eric Nicholl, executive director of the show, which kicks off this week, the EV maker was asked to withdraw to ensure the safety of workers, exhibitors and visitors.

Although Tesla had several opportunities to withdraw voluntarily, they did not do so and the company was ultimately excluded by the organization.

Protests against Elon Musk and Tesla

This withdrawal comes as protests are growing in Canada against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. Last weekend, activists gathered in Ottawa and in the Vancouver area to denounce his political influence, notably his role as an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In Surrey, British Columbia, about 20 protesters gathered in front of a Tesla dealership with signs displaying slogans such as “Elbows up”, “Elon be-gone”, and “Democracy dies in apathy”.

“With the current atmosphere, some people are very frustrated with Tesla and Elon Musk. The organization of the show made the right decision by excluding the brand,” said Pat McCutcheon, a participant in the Surrey protest.

While no calls for protest had been made against the Vancouver Auto Show, organizers preferred to avoid any risk of vandalism or physical confrontation.

Elon Musk | Photo: YouTube (Fox News)

An expanding boycott

The protests against Tesla continue to grow. Another gathering is planned in Langley, British Columbia in front of a Tesla dealership. Organizers hope to discourage consumers from buying vehicles of the brand.

Tesla also excluded from British Columbia EV subsidies

In parallel, BC Hydro announced last week that Tesla would no longer be eligible for provincial electric vehicle subsidies. This decision is part of a government desire to favour Canadian products and limit American imports in response to the Canada-US trade conflict.

Vancouver Show focuses on innovation

The Tesla controversy aside, the Vancouver International Auto Show intends to remain one of the more popular automotive events in North America. The 2024 edition attracted a record number of visitors, and this year, the focus will be on advanced technologies and, yes, electric vehicles.