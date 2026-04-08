Could Tesla Be Considering a Three-Row SUV?

Elon Musk has once again hinted at something, hinting being an activity dear to the Tesla CEO’s heart.

Call it a trial balloon or an appetizer to whet the appetites of consumers, Musk last week promised, in response to the latest “suggestion” that Tesla needs a minivan in its lineup, that “something way cooler than a minivan is coming.”

The CEO’s rich history of making big and murky proclamations and throwing out timelines that are subject to change require that whatever he was saying here should be taken with a grain of salt.

A gap in the portfolio

Still, the suggestion of a high-capacity family vehicle comes at a critical juncture for the brand’s product strategy. The timing of the new hint is significant. Tesla recently ended production of the Model S and Model X, two flagship vehicles that established the brand's premium reputation. Their departure has left the company’s consumer lineup reliant almost entirely on the Model 3 and Model Y. While both remain high-volume sellers, it’s pretty clear that sustaining long-term growth with a two-car strategy is difficult. Help won’t come from the Roadster 2.0, a niche model that remains behind schedule, or from the Cybertruck, which continues to struggle to amass significant sales momentum.

The discontinuation of the Model S and X was reportedly driven by a pivot toward Optimus humanoid robot production and AI development. But Musk’s latest comment suggests that despite the shift toward robotics and Cybercabs, passenger vehicles remain on the table. Why not one meant for many passengers?

Tesla Model Y Juniper | Photo: Tesla

Urban transport and master plan precedents

This isn’t the first time Tesla has sniffed around the idea of producing of a van or a more spacious three-row SUV. In 2016, Tesla’s Master Plan Part Deux identified “high-passenger-density urban transport” as a primary target for electrification. From that plan the Semi truck eventually emerged, but the urban transport vehicle has remained in development limbo.

More recently, promotional footage for the company’s third Master Plan showed a scale model of a van-like silhouette on a background shelf. That led to speculation that the Cybertruck platform could be adapted into a Cybervan or a dedicated three-row utility vehicle, following a traditional industry roadmap where pickup chassis are used to spawn rugged SUVs.

Skepticism and future outlook

Much as Musk’s "way cooler" comment may have cause the vapours among some of the more enthusiastic Tesla-heads out there, industry observers remain cautious. Tesla’s focus has recently skewed toward non-consumer ventures, including the aforementioned robotaxi services and AI chips.

Also as mentioned, Musk has a well-documented history of announcing products that take years to reach fruition—or fail to appear entirely.

Is this theoretical big Tesla people-mover a real live plan, or have we simply been served another aspirational tweet/trial balloon? Remains to be seen. But the undeniable fact is that, with the Model S and X officially off the roster, Tesla will eventually need a new high-capacity vehicle to remain competitive with those consumers who need something bigger than a Model 3 or Y.