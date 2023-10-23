Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Tesla Recalls Over 54,000 Model X EVs

Tesla Model X
Derek Boshouwers
 The problem concerns the brake fluid gauge

Tesla is recalling 54,676 Model X vehicles. The decision was taken following the discovery of a problem with the brake fluid gauge.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a problem has been identified with the vehicle's controller that does not detect low brake fluid levels, and consequently does not show a warning light. 

This non-compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards has led to the recall of Model X EVs manufactured between 2021 and 2023.

Tesla stated that as of October 10, it had not received any reports of accidents, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla has already taken the necessary steps to rectify the problem. A software update, deployed remotely, has been made available to all owners of affected vehicles. Owners will receive notification before December 12, 2023.
 

 
