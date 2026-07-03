Tesla Debuts Stretched, Six-Seat Model Y L for U.S.

Tesla has expanded its electric crossover family in the United States with the debut of the Model Y L, a long-wheelbase, three-row variant conceived to step directly into the shoes of the recently discontinued Model X.

Unlike the cramped, optional third row of the standard Model Y, this stretched version is explicitly built for growing families, adding substantial interior space to create a highly functional six-seat cabin.

The Tesla Model Y and Model Y L | Photo: Tesla

Tesla Model Y L – What’s new?

The defining characteristic of the Model Y L is its architecture. Built at Gigafactory Texas, the vehicle’s wheelbase has been extended by 150 mm to 3,040 mm. Alongside a slightly longer rear overhang, overall length has stretched by 175 mm inches to 4,968 mm. Tesla also raised the roofline by 43 mm to liberate headroom.

The new configuration allows for proper 2-2-2 seating, anchored by heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs. Passengers in the power-reclining third row receive dedicated air vents, cupholders and advanced safety features, including extra window and beltline side airbags.

With all rear rows folded flat, maximum cargo capacity balloons to 2,520 litres, or 425 more than the standard model.

| Photo: Tesla

Only for the U.S.

The Model Y L debuts exclusively in the limited-run AWD Premium Launch Series, priced at $61,990 USD. Positioned $4,000 above the Model Y Performance, the initial package justifies its premium with upscale hardware and bundled services, including:

• One year of Full Self-Driving (Supervised), Premium Connectivity, and complimentary Supercharging.

• An 18- or 19-speaker audio system, a 16-inch central display, and an 8-inch rear touchscreen.

• Exclusive cosmetics: Cosmic Silver paint option, suede dashboard trim, custom puddle lights, and integrated Grok AI.

Of course, if there’s no Canadian pricing just above, that’s because there are no immediate plans for Tesla to introduce the stretched Model Y north of the border. Tesla has sold such a variant in other markets for some time; now the U.S. gets it… but not Canada.

| Photo: Tesla

Performance of the Tesla Model Y L

Despite its increased size and 4,600-lb curb weight, Tesla promises the Model Y L sacrifices little on the road. Powered by an 88-kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, it delivers an estimated 325 miles of EPA range (523 km) on 19-inch wheels.

The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds while riding on a second-generation suspension with continuously variable damping.

When plugging into a 250-kW DC fast charger, the vehicle can recover 164 miles (264 km) of range in just 15 minutes.

While first U.S. customer deliveries are slated for September or October, Canadian availability remains up in the air due to supply constraints and evolving tariff strategies. Canucks hoping for a true 6-person Y will have to wait their turn, and/or a changed trade situation…

| Photo: Tesla