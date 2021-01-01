Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime Software Glitch

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Tesla is issuing a recall of 817,143 vehicles to fix a software glitch that can affect the seat belt chime that is supposed to sound on start-up.

Regulations on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border require a chime to sound when a driver starts up their vehicle, as a reminder to attach their seat belt. In the Tesla case, the chime will not automatically sound in every case, and only kicks at once the vehicle exceeds 22 km/h.

The problem affects all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and certain 2021-2022 Model S and Model Y vehicles.

According to NHTSA documents, the problem may arise in a specific circumstance: when the chime was interrupted in the prior startup of the vehicle, and the seatbelt not attached after that interruption. The NHTSA provides the following example: a driver exits the vehicle while the chime is active and then returns to the vehicle, creating a new drive cycle and in so doing confusing the car’s software.

The problem was first detected last month by a vehicle-testing institute in South Korea, which called it to Tesla’s attention. The automaker and the NHTSA say they are not aware of any accidents or injuries arising from the issue.

A software update prepared by Tesla in response to the issue already exists, and was made available to owners of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles on January 27, and to owners of Model S and Model X vehicles on January 28.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 km of Range or More

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 ...

Here are all the electric vehicles in Canada with a range of 300 km or more, according to EnerGuide.

Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs By the Month

Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs ...

To mark Earth Day once again, Auto123.com presents our annual ranking of the top 17 electric vehicles available in Canada in 2021. The choice is ever greater...

After Formal Request from the NHTSA, Tesla Says It Is Recalling 134,951 Vehicles

After Formal Request from the NHTSA, Tesla Says It Is Rec...

After a formal request from NHTSA, Tesla says it will recall nearly 135,000 vehicles. The issue, related to a possible failure of the interior’s touchscreen,...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Toyota Tundra Limited
Toyota Canada Tags New Tundra Hybrid with $66...
Article
Kia EV6
2022 Kia EV6 Pricing Announced for Canada
Article
Aston Martin DBX707
Aston Martin Introduces DBX707 Super-Performa...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 