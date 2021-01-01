Tesla is issuing a recall of 817,143 vehicles to fix a software glitch that can affect the seat belt chime that is supposed to sound on start-up.

Regulations on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border require a chime to sound when a driver starts up their vehicle, as a reminder to attach their seat belt. In the Tesla case, the chime will not automatically sound in every case, and only kicks at once the vehicle exceeds 22 km/h.

The problem affects all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and certain 2021-2022 Model S and Model Y vehicles.

According to NHTSA documents, the problem may arise in a specific circumstance: when the chime was interrupted in the prior startup of the vehicle, and the seatbelt not attached after that interruption. The NHTSA provides the following example: a driver exits the vehicle while the chime is active and then returns to the vehicle, creating a new drive cycle and in so doing confusing the car’s software.

The problem was first detected last month by a vehicle-testing institute in South Korea, which called it to Tesla’s attention. The automaker and the NHTSA say they are not aware of any accidents or injuries arising from the issue.

A software update prepared by Tesla in response to the issue already exists, and was made available to owners of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles on January 27, and to owners of Model S and Model X vehicles on January 28.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!