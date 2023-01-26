• Tesla is investing $3.6 billion for a factory dedicated to its semi truck.

• The first Tesla Semis have been delivered to the giant Pepsi.

• The transition to electrification is picking up steam in this segment, and Tesla has increasing competition.

Tesla will invest $3.6 billion in Nevada to build a factory to assemble its semi truck. The news was first announced Monday night by the state's governor, Joe Lombardo, before being confirmed by the company the next day.

The manufacturing facility will be the production site for the Tesla Semi, the first units of which were delivered to Pepsi last month.

Tesla plans to build two new buildings at the site of its Giga Nevada facility. The first will produce the 100.0-GWh 4680 cells with the capacity to produce batteries for 1.5 million vehicles each year. The second will be Tesla's first mass-production factory for the Semi. In all, the new plants are expected to add an additional four million sq ft of production space to Giga Nevada and create 3,000 new jobs.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Tesla needs to add models to its fleet if it wants to stay ahead. With the slew of new electric models already here or on the way, it's certain that the EV market share enjoyed by the company will drop. By adding new players to its roster, it will mitigate that drop.