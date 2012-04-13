Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

The APA and W5 are at it again

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Last weekend, CTV's W5 aired the now famous (or is that infamous) used car investigation results.

This year, well, nothing much has changed... Old habits die hard for used car lots as they still regularly use false advertising to get people into their showrooms.

George Iny, President of the Automobile Protection Association, puts it best: “The low-ball, the bait and switch and the extra unadvertised fees.”

The other undying trend are “curbsiders”. In the video, we meet a few crafty fellows that have great stories that, unfortunately, must work once in a while as they are professional “fakes”.

In both situations, the cars are in terrible condition, a few are not even road worthy.

As ever, the saying “buyer beware” holds true.

Mr Iny notes that the Province of Quebec is not especially stringent when it comes to tracking and reporting accidented vehicles.
Photo: CTV.ca

You May Also Like

The Vehicles with the Best Retained Value, According to Canadian Black Book

The Vehicles with the Best Retained Value, According to C...

We present the vehicles with the best retained value in 2020 in 23 different categories, as determined by Canadian Black Book. Check out what CBB figures are...

Vehicle Modification: Regulations and Insurance

Vehicle Modification: Regulations and Insurance

SAAQ is responsible for ensuring that the vehicles on our roads are safe. To that end it develops and enforces regulations regarding what can and can’t be mo...

Buying a used car: How to choose the right insurance

Buying a used car: How to choose the right insurance

Shopping for a used car? Already found the right one? You’re bound to have questions about what type of car insurance you need. Here’s what you need to know ...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review: A Prime Alter...
Review
None
F1: Peter Sauber happy with team and driver l...
Article
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review: Here to Stay
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 