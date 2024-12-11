Tim Kuniskis, Father of the Hellcat, Returns to Stellantis

Former – and once-again – Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis surprised the automotive industry by announcing his return to Stellantis after just six months in retirement. The Ram and one-time Dodge executive had left his post on June 1, but quickly realized he missed the action in the automotive sector.

“The first two weeks were fun, but after that, you're bored to death,” he said at a media event this week to introduce new heavy-duty pickup models expected in early 2025.

Ram tough, but in tough

His return comes during a difficult period for Ram. U.S. sales fell 24 percent in the first nine months of 2024, and the brand is trying to overcome production delays and a still-full order book.

“Let's be perfectly honest: we are getting our asses kicked,” acknowledged Kuniskis. But he added that “it’s getting better, and it’s going to change.”

Delays in the launch of the new Ram 1500 were compounded by production problems. However, increased efforts on marketing and incentives helped boost sales in the third quarter.

Tim Kuniskis, at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons (Alexandeg Migl)

A revised range for 2025

Ram is now concentrating on high-end versions, such as the RHO performance model, as well as the Rebel and Tungsten versions, a luxury option at the top of the range. Kuniskis noted that these versions are starting to arrive at dealerships, but that the pace remains slow.

“We should have been fully operational on this model by early summer,” he admitted. “Even today, the network doesn't have enough RHOs or Tungstens available.”

Promising results for HD trucks

Despite the difficulties in the light-duty segments, Ram's heavy-duty pickups have posted rising sales since the start of the year. This segment is becoming a lifeline for the brand as it strives to catch up with its other models.

Revitalized leadership

Tim Kuniskis has returned at a crucial moment, ready to lead the charge to reposition Ram as a dominant player in the pickup truck market. “I missed the fight,” he declared, underscoring his commitment to meeting challenges head-on.

With a strategy focused on premium models and stepped-up production, Ram hopes to reverse the trend by 2025.