An Influential Figure in Automotive Design

Tsutomu "Tom" Matano, the renowned designer behind iconic Mazda models such as the Miata and the RX-7 FD, passed away on September 20 at the age of 76. Enthusiasts dubbed him the “father of the Miata,” and he left his mark on automotive history with his unique, human-centered approach to design.

An Exceptional International Career

Originally from Japan, Matano earned his engineering degree from Seikei University in Tokyo in 1969. He then continued his design studies at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He joined General Motors in 1974 and subsequently worked at Holden in Australia, where he designed race car liveries for the brand. Matano also joined BMW in Munich, contributing to the development of the 3 Series E36.

The Indelible Mark at Mazda

However, it was at Mazda that Matano truly made his name. He joined Mazda North America as Design Director in 1983 and quickly rose through the ranks to lead the global design team. Under his leadership, Mazda launched several of its most iconic models, including the Miata NA and NB and the RX-7 FD.

Matano's influence continued until 2002 when he left Mazda to become the executive director of the School of Industrial Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

An Enduring Legacy

Beyond his creations, Matano will be remembered for his involvement with enthusiasts and students. He enjoyed attending car events and talking with Miata fans, as well as inspiring the next generation of automotive designers.

In a 2023 interview with Auto & Design magazine, Matano summarized his philosophy: “Design must start with people and meet their true needs with warmth and empathy. When I designed the RX-7 FD, I wanted an athletic yet gentle body, one that inspires affection. That’s the intention of design: never lose that connection.”

Matano leaves behind an indelible legacy of designing not only iconic cars, but also driving experiences that evoke emotion and passion.