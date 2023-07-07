• What are the 25 best-selling vehicles in America this year? Auto123 takes a look.

The publication of sales figures, shared monthly by some automakers, quarterly by others, provides us a snapshot of what's currently happening across the industry. It also provides the answer to a host of broader questions.

Aside from, “Which models are more popular?”. Those questions would be, “Are we seeing a sales recovery or a period of decline?” “Are any models performing beyond expectations?”. Etc., etc.

The sheer size of the American market allows for noting trends from its auto sale figures that can be applied to the North American continent as a whole.

Honda Accord Photo: Honda

Today, Car and Driver shared the ranking of the 25 best-selling vehicles in the U.S. since the start of 2023. The list includes a number of models you would fully expect to be there. But we also find some interesting surprises.

One over-arching reality the numbers confirm is that the pace of auto production has picked up virtually everywhere, and that inventories of available new vehicles are on the rise.

Here’s the list of top-selling vehicles to date in 2023, from 25th to 1st place.

25 - Hyundai Elantra - 74,738 units sold

24 - Subaru Crosstrek – 76,130

23 - Chevrolet Malibu – 78,169

22 - Mazda CX-5 - 80,021

21 - Subaru Outback – 81,403

20 - Jeep Wrangler – 84,642

19 - Honda Civic - 93,954

18 - Toyota Corolla - 97,498

17 - Honda Accord – 99,845

16 - Hyundai Tucson - 100,591

15 - Ford Explorer - 104,423

14 - Chevrolet Equinox – 105,851

13 - Toyota Highlander – 113,264

12 - Toyota Tacoma - 116,845

11 - Tesla Model 3 - 121,500

10 - Jeep Grand Cherokee – 124,956

09 - GMC Sierra - 143,008

08 - Nissan Rogue – 147,745

07 - Toyota Camry - 150,742

06 - Honda CR-V – 163,697

05 - Toyota RAV4 - 187,017

04 - Tesla Model Y - 190,500

03 - Ram 1500 - 223,049

02 - Chevrolet Silverado - 264,070

01 - Ford F-150 – 382,893

Tesla Model Y Photo: V.Aubé

A few things stand out. First, Tesla Model Y sitting in fourth place, ahead of the Toyota RAV4 in fourth place. Toyota’s compact SUV had been sitting comfortable in that fourth spot behind the three American pickups since 2017.

Here’s another: How well the Toyota Camry continues to do saleswise. Cars are down across the board, but the Camry is on course for another year of 300,000 units sold.

The Ford F-150 continues to dominate, no surprise there, but when sales of the two General Motors models (Chevy’s Silverado and the GMC Sierra) are combined, they do outpace Ford's pickup. Sales have been climbing for both of GM’s pickups, but particularly for the Sierra.

The compact SUV category continues to rack up the most sales of any segment – after pickups. Of course.

Subaru Crosstrek Photo: Subaru

Subaru’s relatively small size relative to other automotive giants hasn’t prevented it from placing two models on this Top 25 ranking.

IT is worth keeping mind that fleet sales, consisting of sales of vehicles to enterprises, vehicle rental companies and such, do affect this ranking to some extent. Some models wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for those sales.

Lastly, say what you will about the Jeep Wrangler, but the rugged SUV continues to be a star player on the Stellantis roster.