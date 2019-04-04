Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Named Top Car Brand in Consumer Reports 2020 Study

Consumer Reports has published its ranking of the best vehicle brands in the business in 2020, as well as its list of the Top Picks among 2020 models in 10 different vehicle categories.

Best car brands

The brand with no equal this year in the view of the experts at CR is Porsche, by virtue of its models earning the best Overall Scores added up and averaged. Its score of 86 placed it slightly ahead of runner-up Genesis, which earned an 84 score to finish second for a second straight year. Last year’s winner Subaru placed third in 2020 with 81 points.

The top 5 was rounded out by Mazda (79) and Lexus (77).

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Where there are winners, there are by definition losers. The worst performer (only brands that had at least two models tested were included in the results) in 2020 is Fiat, with a score of 43. Slightly less rotten in their performance during CR’S testing were Mitsubishi, next-last at 46, and Jeep, third from bottom at 49.

Stats wonks among you will be interested to know that the biggest climber in 2020 in comparison with their 2019 ranking is Tesla (73), which jumped 8 positions into 12th place. The biggest drop was recorded by Acura (66), which fell 8 spots to 24th place. To find the top American brand in 2020, you have to run your finger down to 13th spot on the chart, where you’ll find Lincoln (73).

Consumer Reports’ testing rates vehicles’ Overall Score based on jour principal components: road testing (which includes more than 50 different individual tests), reliability (measured via problems reported by CR members), owner satisfaction (measured using responses from surveyed CR members) and safety (measured by compiling crash-test results and rating advanced safety features included standard).

Photo: Tesla

Here’s the full list of Best Car Brands in 2020, according to Consumer Reports:

