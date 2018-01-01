Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Consumer Reports Picks its Top 10 Cars for 2021

Consumer Reports has shared its latest ranking of the best choices for automotive consumers. The magazine’s Top 10 Picks for 2021 were chosen for their ability to impress in terms of performance, safety, reliability and more. The annual report card also reveals the best car brand in 2021, according to CR: Mazda.

In ranking each model’s performance, the magazine’s experts looked at a number of factors, including road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and environmental friendliness.

We take a quick a look at which models could make your short list this winter and spring.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Small Car – Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition

CR lauds how the affordable Corolla continues to punch above its weight in terms of equipment and performance. Look up value in the dictionary…

The Corolla did particularly well in the predicted reliability category, maybe because it comes with more standard safety functions that many cars far above its pay grade. You can get in hybrid version too, which will make you feel better plus save you more at pump.

More good news for Canadians: A recent study by the carinsurance.ae website reveals that the Corolla, still the most popular vehicle in the world by total sales, is cheaper to buy right here in the Great White North than anywhere else in the world!

2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition, front
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition, front
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Special Edition

