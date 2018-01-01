Consumer Reports Picks its Top 10 Cars for 2021

Consumer Reports has shared its latest ranking of the best choices for automotive consumers. The magazine’s Top 10 Picks for 2021 were chosen for their ability to impress in terms of performance, safety, reliability and more. The annual report card also reveals the best car brand in 2021, according to CR: Mazda.

In ranking each model’s performance, the magazine’s experts looked at a number of factors, including road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, safety and environmental friendliness.

We take a quick a look at which models could make your short list this winter and spring.

Small Car – Toyota Corolla