The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Here are 10 things you probably really want to know about the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

I recently had occasion to test out the new XT6 SUV from Cadillac on a Montreal-Quebec City return trip; even better, it was an opportunity, on this long and rather tedious straight line of a route, to experiment with Cadillac’s online service, called Cadillac Live, for a good hour to glean from a helpful representative what 10 things are most worth knowing about the vehicle.

# 1 It knows about you

Cadillac Live allows you to have a one-on-one online chat with a brand expert. And when I say expert, I mean that and not a sales representative. The expert at the other end can talk to you about every last detail of any Cadillac product – except the price. If you want to haggle about a purchase or lease, you’ll have to contact a Cadillac dealership.

However, once you’re done pumping them for info, the Cadillac expert will be happy to transfer you to your current dealer if it’s a Cadillac outlet, or else suggest two or three dealers, based on you postal code. Like every other business and institution, it knows where you are just about at all times…