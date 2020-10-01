Here is our annual guide to summer tires and all-season tires for SUVs and light-duty trucks for 2021 in Canada.

See also: The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada for 2021

As was the case with our guide to new vehicle tires for the summer of 2020, the following list was developed during a lockdown period this spring. As a consequence, the automotive industry, and more particularly the tire sector, is generally been slow about introducing new products.

However, things should be back to normal (or close to it) soon and many SUV, CUV (crossover) and pickup truck owners will be looking to change their vehicle's tires. The following buying guide focuses on the most recently introduced tires from the main manufacturers.

For the purpose of this guise, several tire categories are discussed. If you own a car, minivan, SUV, CUV, or even a compact or midsize pickup truck, chances are you'll find the right tire for you in the new car tire guide we published yesterday.

