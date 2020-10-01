Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for SUVs, Pickups in Canada for 2021

Here is our annual guide to summer tires and all-season tires for SUVs and light-duty trucks for 2021 in Canada.

See also: The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada for 2021

As was the case with our guide to new vehicle tires for the summer of 2020, the following list was developed during a lockdown period this spring.  As a consequence, the automotive industry, and more particularly the tire sector, is generally been slow about introducing new products.

However, things should be back to normal (or close to it) soon and many SUV, CUV (crossover) and pickup truck owners will be looking to change their vehicle's tires. The following buying guide focuses on the most recently introduced tires from the main manufacturers.

For the purpose of this guise, several tire categories are discussed. If you own a car, minivan, SUV, CUV, or even a compact or midsize pickup truck, chances are you'll find the right tire for you in the new car tire guide we published yesterday.

Ram 1500 TRX
Photo: D.Rufiange
In this guide, we often refer to tires as "off-road" or "all-season" tires. Some will be labeled A/T for All Terrain, others A/S for All Seasons. If you plan to use these tires next winter, make sure they display the small winter certification logo (the snowflake in a mountain silhouette).

Please note that the order of appearance of the products does not reflect importance or preference.

Michelin

As mentioned in the car tire guide, we know how much Canadian motorists love the French brand Michelin. That's why the recently introduced Defender LTX MS immediately comes to mind when we think of an all-purpose tire for larger SUVs and luxury trucks, especially if you're looking for quietness and a smooth ride.

Michelin Defender LTX MS
Photo: Michelin
Note that this tire isn't quite ideal for off-roading or for winter (though it's perfectly after for use after a light snowfall, for example). Incidentally, the Defender LTX MS replaces the LTX M/S 2 which already had a good reputation. It is available in a multitude of sizes for rims from 15 to 22 inches and even in the LT format for heavy loads.

The Latitude and Premier models are also an interesting choice for SUV and crossover owners. However, Michelin tires can be more expensive than many competitive products.

Michelin Latitude
Photo: Michelin
Michelin Premier
Photo: Michelin
Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 