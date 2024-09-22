Auto123.com presents its winter tire buying guide for 2024-2025. Friday we gave you a summary of the current state of affairs in winter tires for Canadian consumers. Yesterday, the best winter tires for cars and small SUVs. Today, the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks! See: Winter Tires in 2024-2025: Introduction See: The Best Winter Tires for Cars and Smaller SUVs in 2024-2025 This part of our guide is devoted to tires for larger SUVs and pickup trucks, as well as for vans and light commercial vehicles. Many of the tires featured are returning products from last year. Note that the trend in recent years has been towards tires with a more aggressive approach, which are clearly designed to better handle off-road purposes – or at the least, look like they would. Naturally, they meet the demand of motorists who are attracted by rugged versions of pick-up trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Tremor and even the Ranger and Bronco Raptor, the Chevrolet Silverado and Colorado (ZR2 and Bison versions), the GMC Sierra and Canyon AT4, and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon of this world, like the big Ford Expedition Timberline SUVs and Z71 versions of Chevrolet models, among others. Even Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are available with four-wheel drive and very aggressive tires for off-road excursions.

A Ram truck with LT tires | Photo: É.Descarries

LT or Light Truck tires

If you own a heavy-duty truck like a Ford F-250, Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra 2500 HD, or a Ram 2500 HD, make sure your choice is marked LT (Light Truck), to support the extra weight you may be carrying. Of course, the same advice also applies to F-350 or 3500 HD users, but here we're mainly talking to contractors who should know more about these restrictions. Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5, Outpost and LT3

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 tire | Photo: É.Descarries

Nokian's winter-approved all-season Outpost tire for SUVs, seen here on a Jeep. | Photo: É.Descarries

As with cars, we start with products from Finnish manufacturer Nokian. The Hakkapeliitta R5 is ideally suited to more “normal” urban or highway driving, both for its quiet ride and its grip even in the absence of the optional studs. However, owners of pickups are increasingly opting for the Outpost nAT version, which is a more aggressive tire, smooth and quiet on dry roads and highly effective in snow and mud, with remarkable competence in off-road situations. What's more, the Outpost is a winter-approved or “homologated” tire, usable in both summer and winter. I've been using this tire on a Jeep Wrangler TJ for a few years now, and I'm fully satisfied.

The Nokian LT3 tire | Photo: Nokian

Last but not least, Nokian's Hakkapeliitta LT3 is a truly rugged tire, specifically designed for work trucks. Available in a wide range of sizes, this tire can also be used on sturdy SUVs like the Bronco Raptor, Jeep Rubicon and Jeep Gladiator. Michelin X-Ice Snow and BF Goodrich T/A KO3

The Michelin X-Ice Snow tire | Photo: Michelin

The BFGoodrich T/A KO3 tire | Photo: BFGoodrich

When it comes to winter tires for trucks and SUVs, the Michelin catalog offers plenty of choice. Most of the French brand's products are both quiet and efficient, including the latest X-Ice Snow and North (the latter studded). They're even available in SUV versions for large commercial vehicles. And if you're looking for a product that's as good in winter as it is in summer, Michelin now offers its Cross-Climate 2 winter-approved tire in the Agilis range for pickups and large SUVs. The BFGoodrich brand belongs to the Michelin Group. It's no surprise, then, that Michelin is offering a more aggressive tire under this banner, but one that is recognized for its proven off-road capabilities. Since last year, BFGoodrich has been offering an improved version of the tire now renamed T/A KO3, which is winter-approved. It is available in 33 sizes for rims from 16 to 20 inches. The Commercial T/A Traction version is specifically designed for heavier-duty commercial trucks.