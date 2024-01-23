Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Kia Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

Dan Heyman
 New models, new trim names in Kia’s EV department

2024 sees the arrival of an all-new naming structure for Kia’s EV lineup, which includes its EV-from-the-ground-up models as well as electric versions of other models already in the Korean brand’s model range. 2024 is also the first year of the EV9 three-row SUV, marking the first time we’ve seen a full-size three-row EV SUV in Canada.

THE PASSENGER CARS

Kia Forte

 
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
Photo: Kia

With the departure of the Stinger at the end of 2023, the Forte now stands as one of two Kia cars available in the North American market, and it returns unchanged from 2023. Available as either a sedan or five-door hatch, it comes in six trims as a sedan – LX, EX, EX+, EX Premium, GT-Line and GT Limited – and three has a hatchback – EX, GT and GT Limited. 

All models get a single engine choice, a 2.0L 4-cylinder model good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, sent to the front wheels via an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth, efficient progress. 

Sporty Blue and Orange Delight paint colours have been removed from the sedan, while the Forte5 hatch is no longer available in Platinum Graphite or Mineral Blue. 

Specifications sheet of 2024 KIA Forte LX

Specifications sheet of 2024 KIA Forte EX

Kia K5

 
Kia K5
Kia K5
Photo: KIA

Like the Forte, the K5 is also a carryover from 2023. For 2024, the stylish sedan is available in four trims: LX, EX, GT-Line and GT. Power comes courtesy of a 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder unit making 180 hp and 195 lb-ft. Unlike the Forte, the K5 gets a traditional 8-speed automatic and it can be had in six colours: Ebony Black, Glacial White, Gravity Grey, Pacific Blue, Passion Red and Wolf Grey.

Specification sheet of 2024 KIA K5 GT

Specification sheet of 2024 KIA K5 LX

 
Dan Heyman
Dan Heyman
Automotive expert
  • Over 12 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 70 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 150 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

