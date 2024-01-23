2024 Kia Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

2024 sees the arrival of an all-new naming structure for Kia’s EV lineup, which includes its EV-from-the-ground-up models as well as electric versions of other models already in the Korean brand’s model range. 2024 is also the first year of the EV9 three-row SUV, marking the first time we’ve seen a full-size three-row EV SUV in Canada.

With the departure of the Stinger at the end of 2023, the Forte now stands as one of two Kia cars available in the North American market, and it returns unchanged from 2023. Available as either a sedan or five-door hatch, it comes in six trims as a sedan – LX, EX, EX+, EX Premium, GT-Line and GT Limited – and three has a hatchback – EX, GT and GT Limited.

All models get a single engine choice, a 2.0L 4-cylinder model good for 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, sent to the front wheels via an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for smooth, efficient progress.

Sporty Blue and Orange Delight paint colours have been removed from the sedan, while the Forte5 hatch is no longer available in Platinum Graphite or Mineral Blue.

