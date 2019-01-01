The Best Cars at RM Sotheby’s Auction in Hershey

At the unique classic-car extravaganza held annually in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the auction put on by the RM Sotheby’s group is undoubtedly one of the highlight events.

Once again this year, the auction features its share of exceptional vehicles, while the slower present market for classic cars meant buyers enjoyed a unique opportunity to get their mitts on some incredible pearls at reasonable prices.

Just over 200 vehicles changed hands in all, in addition to a vast number of collectors’ items of all sorts. To give you an idea of the scale of this event, which was taking place for the 13th time, 23 different countries were represented among the buyers at the auction. For one-quarter for those buyers, it was their first trip to the RM Sotheby’s auction.

Auto123 was on hand in Hershey to partake in the week’s activities, and to sit in on the second night of the auction put on by the firm, which was originally founded in Toronto, by the way. Here are the vehicles that grabbed and held our attention the most:

1 — 1937 Cadillac V16 Seven Passenger Limousine