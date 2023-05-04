Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Collection of 230 Classic Cars Found in the Netherlands

The cars making up this incredible barn find will be auctioned off starting May 19 Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Photo: Classic Car Auctions

•    The Gallery Aaldering Group has presented a collection of 230 classic cars in the Netherlands.

•    Among the cars of the so-called Palmen collection are a number of gems from Jaguar, Ferrari, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

•    The sale of these barn finds will take place online starting May 19.

Every classic car enthusiast's dream is to find, once in a lifetime, an abandoned car in the back of a garage, barn, etc.

There have been many such barn finds over the decades, but as time goes by, this kind of find becomes rarer. These days, each time a “new old” collection comes to light, we say to ourselves it might be the last time. And yet, there’s always another one. 

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 2
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 2
Photo: Classic Car Auctions
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 3
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 3
Photo: Classic Car Auctions

To wit, a collection of 230 classic cars was recently brought to light in the Netherlands. It is the collection of Ad Palmen, a former dealership owner. The cars it contains are absolutely incredible, although they do all need a good cleaning and some restoration work. 

The beauty of that, of course, is that the vehicles all look original. 

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 4
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 4
Photo: Classic Car Auctions

On sale May 19
The collection has been shared with the world in anticipation of the auction that will be hosted by the Classic Car Auctions group. The auction starts on May 19th, which still gives potential buyers to study the collection and make their choice(s).

And there is plenty to choose from. Old Alfa Romeos, Jaguars, BMWs, Ferraris, Maseratis, even some superb Facel Vega models. 

The collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster, some Ford Thunderbirds and Chevrolet Corvettes, as well as a Lincoln Continental from the 1958-1960 generation. You can even see a Continental Mark II in the video shared by Gallery Aaldering, which brought the collection to light.

It's okay to dream, but it would be amazing if some of these pieces were purchased by locals and brought to us for a new career on the road. 

The sale of the 230 cars making up the collection is expected to rake in several million dollars.

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 5
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 5
Photo: Classic Car Auctions
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 6
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 6
Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 7
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 7
Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 8
Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 8
Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)
Voitures de la collection Palmen, fig. 9
Voitures de la collection Palmen, fig. 9
Photo: Gallery Aaldering

You May Also Like

$22M for a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Driven by Carroll Shelby, Other Legends

$22M for a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Driven by Carrol...

A rare Ferrari sold for $22 million during Monterey Auto Week. The 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti was driven in races by Carroll Shelby, Enzo Fe...

A Rare BMW 507 Emerges from Barn Hibernation, Headed for Auction

A Rare BMW 507 Emerges from Barn Hibernation, Headed for ...

One of only 252 BMW 507s ever made was found in a barn in Philadelphia. The car is headed to a Bonham’s auction in September; it’s expected to fetch a winnin...

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France

An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light i...

An incredible collection of abandoned vintage cars has been discovered in France. Among them, some incredible classics like a Talbot Lago T26 GSL from 1954.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Sequoia
Here Are the 15 Models Most Likely to Last Mo...
Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E: Another Price Drop
Article
2024 Toyota Tacoma
2024 Toyota Tacoma Will Keep Its Manual Trans...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai's E-Corner System, In Video
Hyundai's E-Corner System, In...
Video
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's Done
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competitio...
Video
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Revised Midsize SUV Gets Design, Interior Tweaks
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Re...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 