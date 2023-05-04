A Collection of 230 Classic Cars Found in the Netherlands

Photo: Classic Car Auctions

• The Gallery Aaldering Group has presented a collection of 230 classic cars in the Netherlands.

• Among the cars of the so-called Palmen collection are a number of gems from Jaguar, Ferrari, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

• The sale of these barn finds will take place online starting May 19.

Every classic car enthusiast's dream is to find, once in a lifetime, an abandoned car in the back of a garage, barn, etc.

There have been many such barn finds over the decades, but as time goes by, this kind of find becomes rarer. These days, each time a “new old” collection comes to light, we say to ourselves it might be the last time. And yet, there’s always another one.

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 2 Photo: Classic Car Auctions

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 3 Photo: Classic Car Auctions

To wit, a collection of 230 classic cars was recently brought to light in the Netherlands. It is the collection of Ad Palmen, a former dealership owner. The cars it contains are absolutely incredible, although they do all need a good cleaning and some restoration work.

The beauty of that, of course, is that the vehicles all look original.

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 4 Photo: Classic Car Auctions

On sale May 19

The collection has been shared with the world in anticipation of the auction that will be hosted by the Classic Car Auctions group. The auction starts on May 19th, which still gives potential buyers to study the collection and make their choice(s).

And there is plenty to choose from. Old Alfa Romeos, Jaguars, BMWs, Ferraris, Maseratis, even some superb Facel Vega models.

The collection also includes a Mercedes-Benz 300 S Roadster, some Ford Thunderbirds and Chevrolet Corvettes, as well as a Lincoln Continental from the 1958-1960 generation. You can even see a Continental Mark II in the video shared by Gallery Aaldering, which brought the collection to light.

It's okay to dream, but it would be amazing if some of these pieces were purchased by locals and brought to us for a new career on the road.

The sale of the 230 cars making up the collection is expected to rake in several million dollars.

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 5 Photo: Classic Car Auctions

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 6 Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 7 Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)

Cars of the Palmen collection, img. 8 Photo: YouTube (Gallery Aaldering)