Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Route 66: The Vehicle that Inspired the Film Cars

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

While the pandemic forces most of us to stay quietly at home or in the immediate neighbourhood as the year comes, mercifully, to a close, Auto123 revisits (virtually) some of the memorable spots found along the mythical road known as Route 66. Today, our first stop, as we meet the vehicle that inspired the creators of the film Cars.

See also: The History of Route 66, the Mother Road of America

The popular animated film Cars is not just a feature-length cartoon. It is an ode to a time when the automobile reigned as king and master in America. Through it, the memory of Route 66 is told and honoured.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Tow Mater
Photo: Pixar
Tow Mater

The vehicles that inspired the film Cars can be found all over America. However, did you know that a real vehicle inspired one of the main characters in the movie, the Tow Mater tow truck? Well, this vehicle right here is it. Nicknamed Tow Tater, it is the muse that inspired the creation of the movie star.

As for the human qualities that may have inspired the character, the story goes that they were based on one of the many odd and eccentric denizens of Route 66 that gave the route so much of its colour and character. Seems this one legendary figure was known for his ability to turn his feet backwards. And that's why Tow Mater is so good at reversing.

Cars on the Route garage
Photo: D.Rufiange
Cars on the Route garage

This is the garage where Tow Mater, inspiration to Tow Tater of Cars, can be found. Or at least, it used to be a garage - the place has been converted into a small store serving those who make their way along Route 66.

Just during our short stop at Cars on the Route, located un the town of Galena, Kansas, two other groups stopped at the same place to take some pictures. Unfortunately, it was closed during the time we were there, but the owners are known to be very welcoming and love to tell anecdotes about the place and explain to the movie.

Tow Mater, made "real"
Photo: D.Rufiange
Tow Mater, made "real"

Next to the real Tow Tater, we find the replica, Tow Mater. It was pretty predictable that the owners of the place wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to draw in visitor by so bringing together reality and fiction here.

If I were a betting man, I’d say this is certainly one of, if not THE, most photographed vehicles on the whole of Route 66.

You May Also Like

Route 66: The Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn, a Motel With Deep Roots

Route 66: The Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn, a Motel With De...

The Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn is located on an isolated stretch of Route 66, but the detour is worth it for those into time travel. This is our third stop a...

Route 66: The Unique Wigwam Motel and its Teepee-Shaped Rooms

Route 66: The Unique Wigwam Motel and its Teepee-Shaped R...

The Wigwam Motel is one of the must-see stops on Route 66. You can even still spend the night if you wish at the lodging located in Holbrook, Arizona. This i...

It happened on October 31st: Lincoln Highway is inaugurated

It happened on October 31st: Lincoln Highway is inaugurated

The Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental highway for automobiles across the U.S., was inaugurated on October 31st, 1913. Stretching from Times Square ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Route 66: The Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn, a M...
Article
The Sinclair Gay Parita gas station
Route 66: Sinclair Gay Parita, a Gas Station ...
Article
A Lincoln Mark IV residing at the Wigwam Motel
Route 66: The Unique Wigwam Motel and its Tee...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
This Targa-Roofed Version of the 2021 Toyota Supra Is a Sight to Behold
This Targa-Roofed Version of ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 