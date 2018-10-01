Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst

For many folks, one of the reasons to watch the annual Super Bowl extravaganza is to benefit from the effort and creativity put into ads by the various companies that buy airtime during the game. Especially when we know that the average cost for a 30-second spot this year is $5.6 million… up slightly from the $37,500 it cost for the same ad in Super Bowl I.

For car enthusiasts, the pleasure is twofold since a good number of those ads that enliven the event have to do with the automobile (or these days, mainly SUVs and trucks!).

So here they are, in order, from best to worst. 

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1 - Jeep Gladiator

The gold medal in the Super Bowl Car Ad Contest goes to Jeep, which brought together some of the stars from the movie Groundhog Day, including lead actor Bill Murray, to reprise his famous role as Phil Connors. We can see him in the same city where the film was shot (Woodstock, Illinois); there he meets Ned Ryerson, played by Stephen Tobolowski, and the mayor of the city, Buster Green, played by Bryan Doyle Murray. This time, however, as he discovers something new in the village – that would be the Jeep Gladiator – cranky Connors starts to enjoy the repetition of Groundhog Day. 

This commercial is not only the best of this Super Bowl, but certainly one of the best automotive ads in the history of the annual classic. 

 

You May Also Like

Volvo Focuses on Safety at Super Bowl LIV

Volvo Focuses on Safety at Super Bowl LIV

Volvo could gift lucky winners the equivalent of a million dollars worth of cars during the Super Bowl LIV. The giveaway will happen if either the Chiefs of ...

The Hummer name’s return to be confirmed during Super Bowl

The Hummer name’s return to be confirmed during Super Bowl

The return of the Hummer name within the GM family will be made official during the next Super Bowl. Rumours are pointing to the name being used to designate...

A first look at the Ford Mustang hybrid?

A first look at the Ford Mustang hybrid?

A new ad by Ford starring Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston may have just given us a first glimpse of the very first hybrid version of the classic Ford Mustang.

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2020 Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback 2020 Review: Changes More Felt...
Review
The Ferrari Dino 206 GT (1967).
The Automotive Museums of Italy: The Ferrari ...
Article
Tesal Model X
Tesla Refutes Charges of Unexpected Accelerat...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Is Brad Pitt Actually Driving? With a Broken Speedometer?
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...
Video
GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a Little Skin
GMC's Electric Hummer Shows a...
Video
Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 