Several Automakers Choosing Not to Run Super Bowl Ads

• Kia has added its name to a long list of automakers who will not be showing ads at the next Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is coming up fast, on February 9th. And as always, that means a slew of expensive Super Bowl ads – many of them traditionally by automakers.

Those ads may be expensive, but they provide unmatched visibility.

This year, however, carmakers are being conservative with their budgets. Kia confirmed yesterday that it won’t be running anything – and it’s not alone. Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan, General Motors, Hyundai, Audi, Honda, Ford, Mercedes and Lexus have all confirmed they're taking a pass this year.

To date, only one brand has confirmed its presence: Jeep.

The Kia EV3 is the next new model the Korean automaker is preparing to launch - but it won't be advertised during the Super Bowl. | Photo: Kia

Kia says its decision wasn’t budget-related, however. Rather, it is not planning a launch of any new vehicle in the first quarter of the year. Kia has run ads at 14 out of the 15 Super Bowls, skipping only the 2021 game.

It wasn’t so long ago that carmakers were tripping over themselves to get in on the ad game. In 2018, 11 manufacturers aired spots during the Super Bowl.

But in recent years, several brands promoted electric models, and with the incoming U.S. administration already slashing programs and incentives for EVs and charging infrastructure, manufacturers are understandably cautious.

Next year and beyond will tell us if a longer-term trend is developing, or whether manufacturers will be getting back in the game once the political landscape is more settled.