Here's our Top 10 of the electric pickup trucks we're most looking forward to seeing – and trying.

The year 2021 is going to be peppered with the debuts of a large number of electric-powered pickup trucks. But the number could well be even higher in 2022, and higher still in 2023. In fact, maybe we should get it over with and officially christen the coming decade as the decade of electrification.

In the most immediate future, just in the coming year, there will be tons of movement in the domain, as several segments are going to see a lot of new additions powered by electricity. This is the case in the light-duty truck category, which is preparing to welcome quite a few new combatants in a mighty fiercely contested – and lucrative – sector.

In the interests of fairness – and because we frankly have no idea which of these will, in the long run, emerge victorious in the coming battle royale - we present them to you in alphabetical order.

Voici Shopicar ! Tous les modèles de l’année et toutes les promotions en cours.

Atlis XT