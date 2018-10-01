Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

The Top 10 most affordable new cars in Canada in 2018

Buying a new car can be stressful experience for many of us. Scribbling your signature on a purchase contract means committing to paying a tidy monthly sum for several years in return for the privilege of driving a new or recent-vintage car. Fortunately for Canada’s bargain-hunting car buyers, there are still, in 2018, new cars to be had at very affordable prices.

Hooked on that new-car smell?
We’ve put together a ranking for you of the most affordable new cars offered in Canada in 2018, so you can enjoy that new-car smell without breaking the bank. There are two compromises you’ll have to be ready to make, however. First, accept to drive with a manual gearbox; and second, be ready to go small. Here’s our listing of the most affordable cars, ranked from most to least costly!

10. 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan with manual transmission – $16,595 + $1,620 in fees

The priciest car on this list just snuck onto it, squeezing out the Honda Civic DX ($16,790 + $1,655 in fees) and the Nissan Sentra ($16,598 + $1,650). Keep in mind that the sedan version of the Toyota Yaris is in fact pretty much a Mazda2 in disguise. Translation: its handling is sporty, but we’ll retain a little bit of skepticism as to its long-term durability – especially in comparison with the virtually indestructible Yaris hatchback!

Specifications for the 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan

Toyota Yaris sedan
Photo: Toyota
Toyota Yaris sedan

You May Also Like

Top 10 Economical Subcompacts for 2017

Top 10 Economical Subcompacts for 2017

Here is a look at the best of what the Canadian market has to offer.

Top 10: Cars Under $16,000

Top 10: Cars Under $16,000

Ferraris, Porsches, BMWs: they’re all fine and great, but back in the real world many consumers are looking mainly for affordable transportation that is reli...

Back to School 2019: 14 New Vehicles Under $20,000!

Back to School 2019: 14 New Vehicles Under $20,000!

Auto123 gives you a rundown of the Top 14 new vehicles under $20,000 available in Canada in 2019, perfect for students as they head back to school and for yo...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
Bentley Flying Spur
Top 10 Vehicle Interiors in 2020 According to...
Article
2021 Toyota Sienna
Speed Dating: We Spend an Hour With the 2021 ...
Article
2016 Honda Accord
The Vehicles with the Best Retained Value, Ac...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Story of a Man and his Camaro, Together Since 1969
The Story of a Man and his Ca...
Video
Three New Videos Show the Rivian R1T In Action
Three New Videos Show the Riv...
Video
A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist Collide in Toronto, Arguing Ensues
A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 