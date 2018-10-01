Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

The 10 Most Affordable New Cars in Canada in 2022

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Once again this year, Auto123 presents the most affordable cars in Canada in 2022.

Over the past few months, the cost of living has been a hot topic of conversation, and with reason. The record inflation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the shortage of countless goods has ensnared even the automotive sector.

However, there are still some bargains to be had on the new car market. The last time we compiled our top 10 most affordable vehicles list was in late 2020, just a few months after the pandemic began. A year later, inflation is taking its toll, and the order of this list has changed somewhat. A few models have disappeared since December 2020 as well.

But here’s to looking forward! Make way for the most affordable new vehicles available in Canada in 2022. Note that there may be a few 2021 editions of models on our Top 10 list still in stock at some dealerships, which may represent good bargains in their own right.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

10th place: 2022 Nissan Kicks S w/ CVT   $20,098 + $1,830 in fees

Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks

It's amazing how changing the presentation can change perceptions, isn't it? Underneath the pocket-sized SUV garb of the Kicks is a Nissan Versa Note... or at least the same platform used for the now-defunct subcompact hatchback. Nissan, like other manufacturers, found a clever way to sell a subcompact for a little more money.

It's also the only vehicle on our 2022 list with two, not three, pedals, as all the other models on this short list have to be equipped with a manual transmission to make it on to our affordable-car Top 10 ranking.

See also: 2021 Nissan Kicks Review: It's Friday... Let's Gooo!

See also: 2021 Nissan Kicks pictures

Nissan Kicks, profile
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Kicks, profile
Nissan Kicks, interior
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Kicks, interior
Nissan Kicks, second-row seats
Photo: Nissan
Nissan Kicks, second-row seats

You May Also Like

The 12 Most Affordable New Cars in Canada in 2020-21

The 12 Most Affordable New Cars in Canada in 2020-21

Fortunately, for bargain hunters in Canada in 2021, there are still new cars out there for sale at low prices. You have to be willing to make a few compromis...

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

Here is the 5th edition of our annual Auto123.com Hybrid and Electric Car Guide! Here we take a look at the 2020 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models available in Ca...

The Top 10 most affordable new cars in Canada in 2018

The Top 10 most affordable new cars in Canada in 2018

Fortunately for Canada’s bargain-hunting car buyers, there are still, in 2018, new cars to be had at very affordable prices. You’ll need to be ready to compr...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2022 Infiniti QX60
2022 Infiniti QX60 First Drive: The Much-Need...
Review
Jeepe Grand Cherokee 2022
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Drive: Taking ...
Review
2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Review: Space and Fuel ...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 