Once again this year, Auto123’s intrepid Vincent Aubé sticks his sturdy neck out to determine which vehicles, in his view, represent the best value for motorists on the market.

The last few months have certainly not been easy for Canadians and we will still have to continue dealing with the pandemic for a few more months before we can hope for a return to some kind of normal. But until then, 4 out of 5 doctors recommend you start dreaming or even thinking seriously about your next car or, much more likely, your next SUV.

For this 2021 edition of our bang-for-buck sweepstakes, I decided to use the same categories as last year, which are heavily biased towards the most popular and financially accessible models. Plus minivans, because well, who says value says minivan, right?

So here are, without further ado, 10 models to consider in 2021 for the value they offer. Keep in mind this is a subjective endeavour, especially considering the high overall quality of the vast majority of new vehicles offered at dealerships these days.

Best subcompact vehicle: Kia Rio